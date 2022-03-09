Analysts Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) to report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $7.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Commercial Metals by 733.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 78,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

CMC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,959. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.20. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.