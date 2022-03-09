Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Announce $3.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $3.28. Littelfuse posted earnings of $2.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Shares of LFUS traded up $8.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,579. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $78,425,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

