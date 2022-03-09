Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.16). Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritone.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of Veritone stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $16.74. 5,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,696. Veritone has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $585.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veritone by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritone by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Veritone by 24.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Veritone by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Veritone by 45.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

