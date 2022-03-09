Analysts Issue Forecasts for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.25.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $180.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $171.15 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

