Analysts Set Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Target Price at $260.00

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

ALIZY traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,082. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19. Allianz has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

