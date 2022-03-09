Analysts Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) PT at $55.62

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.