Analysts Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Target Price at $353.53

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $336.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.49. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.53 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

