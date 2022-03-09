Analysts Set Expectations for Glencore plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Glencore in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,404.33.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $12.41 on Monday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

