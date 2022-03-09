Analysts Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Price Target at $48.17

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of JHG stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. 71,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

