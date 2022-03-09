Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Target Price at $30.50

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:JELD opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.39.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 32.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 242,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

