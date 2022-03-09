Analysts Set TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target at $12.33

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 253,369 shares of company stock worth $646,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $9.75.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.
