Analysts Set TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target at $12.33

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 253,369 shares of company stock worth $646,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 133,441 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

