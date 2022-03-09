AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Announces Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 1,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.46 million, a P/E ratio of 104.21 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.89.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ANAB. Wedbush dropped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 476.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.