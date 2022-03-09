AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT Raised to $46.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.21 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.