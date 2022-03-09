Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $43.99 and last traded at $44.07. 11,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 337,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Specifically, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,330 shares of company stock worth $4,301,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 254,148 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 199,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 144,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Andersons by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 141,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Andersons by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 93,656 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.