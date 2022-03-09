Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 100,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $11,851,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

