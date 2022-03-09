Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $134.58

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.58 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 161.40 ($2.11). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.10), with a volume of 990,807 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.58. The stock has a market cap of £342.05 million and a PE ratio of -94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($141,378.41). Also, insider Robert Stan acquired 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,169.16). Insiders sold a total of 975,632 shares of company stock worth $136,567,952 in the last three months.

About Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

