Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.22

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.22 and last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 28718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($73.91) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($79.35) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.