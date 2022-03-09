Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:ANIK traded down $4.70 on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,942. The company has a market cap of $373.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.37.
Several research firms have recently commented on ANIK. Stephens lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.