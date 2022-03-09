Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ANIK traded down $4.70 on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,942. The company has a market cap of $373.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANIK. Stephens lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 102.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 131.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

