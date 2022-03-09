Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 122,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 378,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 60,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.