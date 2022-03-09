Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Annexon has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $179.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Annexon will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Annexon during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

