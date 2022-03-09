Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANSLY stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.48. Ansell has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $131.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

