Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 38,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

