Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,943. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

AQST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

