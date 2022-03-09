ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.84.

ARX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperfrom” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$15.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.04. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.16 and a 52 week high of C$16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

