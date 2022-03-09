Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:ARCH traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $148.36. 6,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $163.99. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,994 shares of company stock worth $1,331,495. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

