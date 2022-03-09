Arqma (ARQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,987.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $334,171.58 and approximately $3,987.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,182.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.47 or 0.06518090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.00253897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.04 or 0.00723148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00066326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00459601 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00333672 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,619,321 coins and its circulating supply is 12,574,777 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

