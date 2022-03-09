Ashley Pak Purchases 2,600 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) insider Ashley Pak purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $19,292.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 103.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

