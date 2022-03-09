Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given New GBX 5,940 Price Target at Barclays

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,813.33 ($76.17).

LON AHT opened at GBX 4,779.74 ($62.63) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 4,119 ($53.97) and a one year high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £21.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,238.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,684.75.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

