Assura’s (AGR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGR. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 83 ($1.09).

AGR opened at GBX 65.95 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

