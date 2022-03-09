Atb Cap Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Atb Cap Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CJT. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$222.18.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$149.32 on Monday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$144.14 and a 1-year high of C$214.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$175.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$183.57.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

