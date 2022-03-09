Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 207.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 193.4%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 558.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

