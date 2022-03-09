Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $80.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.