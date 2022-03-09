Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up to $240.95

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $240.95, but opened at $256.84. Atlassian shares last traded at $253.73, with a volume of 9,997 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

