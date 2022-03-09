Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.92 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $20.92 billion and approximately $1.93 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $78.67 or 0.00186715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00026547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00346102 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00052504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 265,906,238 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.