Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avant Diagnostics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17. Avant Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVDX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

