Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22,570.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 270,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 109,172 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,138.3% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 98,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 90,574 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 326.5% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 84,325 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 391,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,808 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,533. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08.

