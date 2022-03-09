Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Avantor were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Avantor by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,793.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. 99,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

