Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.64 Million

Brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) to post $738.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.60 million and the lowest is $737.96 million. Avaya posted sales of $738.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avaya by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Avaya by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 246,400 shares during the last quarter.

AVYA stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. Avaya has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.53.

About Avaya (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.