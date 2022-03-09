Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis cut their target price on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.99. Avinger has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.97.
Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.