Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis cut their target price on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.99. Avinger has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avinger by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avinger by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avinger by 797.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avinger by 52,153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

