Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading 11.6% Higher

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $196.82 and last traded at $195.78. 19,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 989,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

