Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.930-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.420-$2.620 EPS.

Avista stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. Avista has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,581 shares of company stock valued at $733,474. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avista by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

