Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

