Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.29. 34,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,563,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19,586.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,105,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,451,000 after buying an additional 2,094,525 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,051,000 after buying an additional 2,085,959 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

