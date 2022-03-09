AXT’s (AXTI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,765. The company has a market cap of $311.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. AXT has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

