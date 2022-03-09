Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Head to Head Survey

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Mynaric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mynaric and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mynaric and Ayro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $780,000.00 269.68 -$22.58 million N/A N/A Ayro $1.60 million 32.03 -$10.76 million ($0.92) -1.51

Ayro has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mynaric and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mynaric currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.31%. Given Mynaric’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Ayro.

Summary

Mynaric beats Ayro on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynaric (Get Rating)

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

About Ayro (Get Rating)

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

