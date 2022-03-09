Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

AZYO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

AZYO opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.07. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 189.70% and a negative net margin of 52.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, insider Thomas Englese acquired 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

