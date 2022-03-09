B. Riley Lowers Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target to $11.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AHT opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.03. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($16.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,057 shares during the last quarter. Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,367,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 924,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

