B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $316.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 86.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

