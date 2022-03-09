Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €85.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €85.00 ($92.39) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($95.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.58 ($99.54).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR opened at €66.08 ($71.83) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.82. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.