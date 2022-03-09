Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $104,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,351,000 after acquiring an additional 469,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 340,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Synovus Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.